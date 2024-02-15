Orange (EPA:ORA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.78

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.78 ($11.59) and traded as low as €10.51 ($11.30). Orange shares last traded at €10.57 ($11.36), with a volume of 2,852,151 shares trading hands.
Orange Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €10.78.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orange
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.