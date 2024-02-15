Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.71

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 34.71 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 51,166 shares changing hands.

Orchard Funding Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.80 million, a PE ratio of 281.25 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.61.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Standard Lending and Toyota Products. The company offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Funding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Funding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.