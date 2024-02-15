Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.130-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Otter Tail also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.13-5.43 EPS.

Otter Tail Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.00. 143,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,425. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $45,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 20.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.