Oxen (OXEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,069.91

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.70 million and approximately $7,069.91 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,934.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.02 or 0.00518041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00134064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00051331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00241555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00153610 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000454 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,726,892 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

