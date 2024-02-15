Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Trimmed by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 10.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,023 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

