Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Earnings Results

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PACB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. 5,275,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.93. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 31,012 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $240,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 910,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,072,028.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 748,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

