Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,011,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Genasys as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genasys by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genasys by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genasys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of GNSS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 266,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,729. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16. Genasys Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genasys

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Genasys had a negative net margin of 39.42% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,152 shares in the company, valued at $496,081.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Genasys Profile

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

Recommended Stories

