Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,684 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.10% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 152,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.91. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.79.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 20.32%. Analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

