Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.29% of Lifetime Brands worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 49.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 9.5 %

Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.03. 97,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,183. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $218.75 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

About Lifetime Brands

(Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

