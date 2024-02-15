Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Capital Bancorp worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 8.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,149,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 13.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Capital Bancorp Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CBNK stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 22,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Equities analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

