Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $8.56 Million Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the quarter. Bowman Consulting Group comprises about 2.0% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.08% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWMN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,789. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $545.09 million, a PE ratio of 363.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,906 shares in the company, valued at $30,331,158.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,906 shares in the company, valued at $30,331,158.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,213,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

