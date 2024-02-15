Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,723 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. FS Bancorp comprises about 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 3.49% of FS Bancorp worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 69.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.
FSBW traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $281.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
