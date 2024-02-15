Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 60,433 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) by 134.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,324 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.34% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 281,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $41,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $31,455. Insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $26.39. 10,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $206.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.81. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.74.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.06%.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

