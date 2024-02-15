Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $13.19

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.66. Paramount Global shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 3,008,715 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.
Paramount Global Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 86,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 209,816 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
See Also
