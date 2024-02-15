Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $13.19

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.19, but opened at $12.66. Paramount Global shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 3,008,715 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Numerai GP LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 86,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 209,816 shares during the period. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.