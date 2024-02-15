PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Down to $52.24

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.24, but opened at $49.50. PBF Energy shares last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 786,121 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. Citigroup began coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

