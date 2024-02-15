PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $22.50

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $20.30. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 3,249,255 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.13.

In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 92.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 24.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

