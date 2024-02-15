Pensionfund Sabic Purchases 1,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 3.7 %

CPT traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.29. 1,332,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $121.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

