Pertento Partners LLP Purchases 39,207 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Pertento Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,207 shares during the quarter. ACM Research accounts for approximately 3.9% of Pertento Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pertento Partners LLP owned 2.17% of ACM Research worth $21,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34,670 shares during the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $5,250,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $1,332,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,088.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the last quarter. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 874,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,436,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 874,074 shares in the company, valued at $15,436,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

