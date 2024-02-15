Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,307,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,065,852 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $109,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $27.51. 36,095,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,834,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

