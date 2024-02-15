Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.56

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $11.30. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 1,310 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $740.19 million, a PE ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

