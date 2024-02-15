Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,269 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,303,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328,544. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23, a PEG ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.84.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

