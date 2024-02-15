Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 3.36% of Tower Semiconductor worth $90,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 2,331,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $45.87.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

