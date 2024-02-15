Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,533,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

