Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.71

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.71 and traded as low as C$3.54. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 40,337 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLZ.UN shares. Laurentian downgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC reduced their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67. The stock has a market cap of C$394.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

