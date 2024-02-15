Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Down 9.2% in January

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,700 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 323,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 128,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $202,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $202,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $234,235.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,100. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

