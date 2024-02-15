Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.16

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $147.69 million and approximately $9,009.33 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00134832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008014 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.17218875 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $7,148.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

