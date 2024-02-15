PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $266,122.06

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $8.62 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00135058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00014545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.