PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

PPG stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.07. The stock had a trading volume of 559,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,338. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.32 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.73.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

