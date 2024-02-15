Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.62

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $13.25. Prada shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 2,887 shares trading hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

