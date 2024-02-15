Premia Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000851 BTC on exchanges. Premia has a market cap of $4.69 million and $23,377.99 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Premia has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is blog.premia.blue. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

