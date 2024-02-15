Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.53. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1,125,861 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRME
Prime Medicine Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
About Prime Medicine
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Medicine
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Occidental Petroleum stock price is ready to gush higher
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- S&P 500’s surge to new highs: Bull trap hiding in plain sight?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Impinj stock surges on strong earnings and guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.