Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.53. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 1,125,861 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRME

Prime Medicine Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.