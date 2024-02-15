ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Up 9.8%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.39. Approximately 642,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 761,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACDC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ProFrac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProFrac by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

