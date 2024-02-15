Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Prudential Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Prudential Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Prudential Financial to earn $14.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

