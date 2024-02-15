Prudential PLC Acquires 9,247 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 454,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,559,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,264,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

