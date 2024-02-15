Prudential PLC Grows Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 674,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,377 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $59,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,801,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.30. The company had a trading volume of 49,499,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,789,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $109.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

