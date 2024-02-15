Prudential PLC Lowers Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,493 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $27,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth about $451,611,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,088,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,389,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,525 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Stock Up 6.6 %

STLA stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.99. 10,131,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

