Prudential PLC Purchases 67,126 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,012 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,126 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.