Prudential PLC Sells 113,095 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,095 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 53,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,496,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,739,000 after purchasing an additional 172,567 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,646,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,326,372. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,024 shares of company stock worth $11,575,265. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

