PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $180.93

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.93 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 186.40 ($2.35). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 181.20 ($2.29), with a volume of 200,619 shares traded.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.92. The company has a market cap of £497.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,418.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 7.31.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

