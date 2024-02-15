PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $22.05

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.05, but opened at $23.30. PureTech Health shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 316 shares changing hands.

PureTech Health Trading Up 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PureTech Health were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.