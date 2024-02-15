QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Down 35.3% in January

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the January 15th total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

QuantaSing Group Trading Up 6.6 %

QSG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 97,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,853. QuantaSing Group has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.43 million and a P/E ratio of -16.86.

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.41 million. QuantaSing Group had a negative return on equity of 66.22% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantaSing Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

