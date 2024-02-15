QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.84), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $742.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho updated its FY24 guidance to $2.40 to $3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-3.070 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

QDEL traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $43.90. 957,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,889. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 238.28 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $98.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter worth about $44,749,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.0% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 619,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 340,345 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter valued at $34,321,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,944,000 after acquiring an additional 292,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 743.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 237,192 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

