Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.27. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 20,067 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts, cash management, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri commodities and fertilizers, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

