Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Update

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.5 %

Raymond James stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average is $105.93. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after buying an additional 1,448,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after buying an additional 778,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

