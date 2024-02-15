RB Global (TSE:RBA) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.40

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$93.40 and last traded at C$93.49, with a volume of 49509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$93.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on RB Global from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$87.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.62%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total transaction of C$5,505,369.75. In other RB Global news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total transaction of C$5,505,369.75. Also, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.94, for a total value of C$29,673.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

