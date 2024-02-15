Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises about 3.1% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,645,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,684 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.6 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

O traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.23. 2,614,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.