Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Update

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the January 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Recon Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RCON traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.18. 645,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,526. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Recon Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

