Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.57

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.57 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 20.10 ($0.25). Redx Pharma shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 889,098 shares traded.

Redx Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 527.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.74 million, a P/E ratio of -203.05 and a beta of -0.51.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.