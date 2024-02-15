Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 13,000 Shares

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $290,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 486,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,875,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RM traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,505. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 53.73, a current ratio of 53.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

RM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,106,176 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after buying an additional 56,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Regional Management by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

