Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS traded up $37.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $332.28. 600,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,645. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52-week low of $229.12 and a 52-week high of $332.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total value of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total value of $1,498,647.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,392,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8,850.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

